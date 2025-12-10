Jeff Garcia, Comic and Voice Actor of ‘Jimmy Neutron’ Fame, Dies at 50

Jeff Garcia, a longtime stand-up comedian and voice actor best known for playing Sheen Estevez in Nickelodeon’s “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius” film and TV series, died Wednesday. He was 50.

The entertainer’s son, Jojo, shared the news on Garcia’s Instagram page.

“With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform everybody that my father, Jeff Garcia, has passed away,” Jojo wrote. “My father was a unique soul. He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion and drive that he had. He taught me so much and gave me advice that I live by every single day. He was a father, son, cousin, uncle, brother, but most of all, he was my best friend.”

Jojo added that when it came to his own pursuits in comedy, “He believed in me in a way that nobody else did.”

“The talent my father possessed was truly one of a kind. From voice acting to stand-up comedy, he shined with his quick wit, brash humor and charm,” Jojo continued. “He has made such an impact on people’s lives internationally, whether you grew up watching ‘Jimmy Neutron,’ or shared a laugh with him at one of his shows.”

“He was my hero … I idolized him. He may be gone, but he will NEVER be forgotten. He lives on through our family and friends he loved so dearly, along with the legacy he has created. I know you’re in heaven smiling down and you’re in a better place now. No more pain. I’m going to make you proud pops. Fly high, Rocket Man.”

The comic’s son followed up with a final request to “please give me and my family the time and privacy we need during this difficult time,” but added he appreciates “the kind words and wishes.”

Family members told TMZ on Wednesday that the actor passed away early that morning after being taken off life support Tuesday evening at a Southern California hospital. The outlet reported that Garcia endured a number of health complications in recent months, including a bout of pneumonia, a brain aneurysm and a stroke. He returned to the hospital on Monday.

Garcia’s voice performance as Sheen in the 2001 animated feature film “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius” led to continued work through the 2000s across 59 episodes of “The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius” and the spinoff on which he starred, “Planet Sheen.” He also voiced characters in the “Barnyard,” “Rio” and “Happy Feet” film series.