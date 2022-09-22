Former ‘Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Reveals He Has Bipolar Disorder

Jeff Garlin, former star of ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” has opened up about his mental health on Instagram, revealing he has bipolar disorder.

“Bipolar is a motherf–ker,” he wrote next to a photograph of Stafford Repp as Chief O’Hara in the television series “Batman.”

“Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this,” Garlin added.

The actor’s post came on the eve of the Season 10 premiere of ABC comedy “The Goldbergs,” which finally wrote his character out. ABC had previously announced the show would kill the character off, but the details were left vague when the show premiered Wednesday night.

“Just a few months ago, out of nowhere, we lost my dad,” Adam (Sean Giambrone) said in the episode. “We will always love you, Dad. Always. And we’ll find a way to continue on together. Because, after all, we’re the Goldbergs.”

Following an investigation into unspecified on-set behavior, a rep for ABC confirmed to TheWrap last fall that Garlin would no longer appear on the sitcom. His departure was effective immediately.

The specific reason for Garlin’s Season 9 exit was not made public. However, at the time, Vanity Fair published an interview with Garlin in which the actor denied having been fired from the show but acknowledged that “there has been an HR investigation on me the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set.”

The show used previously shot footage with the actor to finish out Season 9.