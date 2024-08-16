Jeff Goldblum Pauses ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Interview to Safely Remove a Fly From Studio | Video

Jeff Goldblum is on hosting duty for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, but he briefly put his interview with “Jackpot!” star Awkwafina on hold Thursday night, in order to safely escort a fly from the studio. Yes, a literal fly.

Coming back from a commercial break in the interview, “The Fly” actor became immediately distracted, revealing that he had been informed during the break that a fly had landed on his desk and had remained there.

“Look, it’s not dead!” he marveled. “It’s not dead. I don’t know why it’s just — it’s just there. It doesn’t seem to want to move. I mention this ’cause I played in La Mouche, ‘The Fly,’ I was the fly. So this is just mighty strange.”

From there, Goldblum opted to escort the fly to safety, explaining that he always tells his kids “don’t hurt anything.” So, the actor gently coaxed the fly onto a piece of paper, and had Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo slowly take the paper outside.

“That’s so beautiful Jeff,” Awkwafina marveled as Goldblum instructed Guillermo to bring the fly to “a nice flower.”

“That’s amazing. Come on, that’s a magical moment!” Goldblum said once the fly was safely out. And from there, the actor continued on with his interview as if nothing had happened.

You can watch the full series of events in the video above.