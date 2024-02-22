“Jurassic Park” star Jeff Goldblum was in the crowd when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear off, and he still remembers it vividly. So, he recounted his view of things when he stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night.

The conversation originally started as Kimmel and Goldblum talked about their respective jumbotron appearances at this year’s Super Bowl, with Kimmel laughing at Goldblum’s excitement to be on camera. The host then asked if Goldblum had been to a sporting event in Las Vegas before, teeing up the actor’s story.

“I’ll tell you, I’ll bet if you look up some of that footage — I’m sure you don’t have it now — but I was like in the third row! So, when I saw playback of it, I see me and my friend Gary Kress — who was there at the Super Bowl believe it or not, we’ve been friends a long time — we were there, and you see us!”

Kimmel, who noted he watched the fight on TV, immediately wondered if Goldblum was aware of what was happening right away, to which the actor noted he only realized what was going on “as it developed.”

“It’s a very exciting, electric event as you can imagine. I’m on the edge of my seat, violence, you know, gets you going,” Goldblum recalled with a laugh, acting out some of the fighting.

Of the moment itself, Goldblum remembers every details.

“I see blood, I was close enough to see blood, and I go ‘What? What? What happened? He bit his ear! He bit his ear!’ I jump up, I yelled something at him, I’m yelling,” Goldblum recalled. “Oh yeah, I sort of knew it was coming — I mean, I knew it was happening. And then he did it again of course.”

You can watch Goldblum’s full recollection of the moment with Jimmy Kimmel in the video above.