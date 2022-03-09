Jeff Zucker Reaches $10 Million Settlement After CNN Ouster (Report)￼

Jeff Zucker and WarnerMedia have settled on an exit package for the departed CNN news chief, canceling the possibility of a lawsuit with a one-time payment in the ballpark of $10 million, according to reports.

As part of the agreement, Zucker waives his right to sue his old company, according to Deadline, which first reported the news Wednesday. WarnerMedia had no comment on the story, while reps for Zucker did not immediately return messages.

Zucker stepped down as head of CNN last month after a longstanding consensual relationship with colleague Allison Gollust was revealed during an unrelated investigation of CNN host Chris Cuomo’s role in helping his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Deadline reported that Zucker accepted the agreement, proposed by WarnerMedia, around the time of his exit several weeks ago.