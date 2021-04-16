UPDATE (4/16/21 7:35 p.m. PT): Jeffree Star updated fans on his condition Friday evening, writing in a tweet, “This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still. I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery.” He added in a separate post, “My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he’s having complications with his organs and they’re monitoring him 24/7. We’ll know more soon. Thank you to every single person checking on us.”

Jeffree Star, the YouTuber and beauty mogul, was treated and released from a hospital in Wyoming after being injured in a car accident, a representative for the Wyoming Medical Center told TheWrap on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, a tweet from Star’s account said Star was hospitalized after being in a “severe” car accident, where his car flipped over three times after hitting black ice. The tweet included a photo of Star in a hospital bed next to his friend Daniel Lucas, who was also in the car and was seen seated next to Star in the photo.

A local Wyoming radio station reported that Star was driving his new Rolls Royce when he hit a patch of black ice, leading the car to roll over several times.

On Thursday, Star tweeted that he would be posting a new video with Lucas on his YouTube channel, which has over 16.5 million subscribers.