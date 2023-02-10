Jeffrey Ballard, the veteran Hollywood publicist whose clients included Charlie Sheen, Paula Abdul, Zac Efron, Johnny Depp and Rob Lowe, has died of cancer at the age of 64.

Ballard’s death was confirmed by Brad Bessey, spokesperson for Project Angel Food. The Jeff Ballard Public Relations founder supported the charitable organization throughout his life. Ballard died at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital on Jan. 30.

“As my publicist of 37 years, it’s no secret that he had his work cut out for him,” Sheen said in a statement shared with Deadline. “He met every challenge head on with class and patience. As my dear friend of 40 years, he was equally loyal and generous to a fault. Safe travels JB, you are sorely missed, now and forever.”

Abdul shared a photo of herself with Ballard on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “There are no words to describe the very special friendship that Jeff and I have had over the last 4 decades. We were teenagers when we met and forged a mutual admiration as people and professionals that lasted from my Laker Girls days to present day. We worked together, played together, and knew we were always there for each other.”

“The word love hardly describes my feelings for Jeff and the compassion I’ve had for all he has soldiered through, but I truly loved him so much,” she continued. ” He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. His long suffering is over now, and my prayer is that he rests in peace for all eternity.”

Lori Laughlin also remembered the publicist: “Jeff was a great friend and could always lift your spirits with his wicked sense of humor, which he maintained even in his darkest hours. Jeff was thankful for his blessed life, the many friends he made along the way and the opportunities that were afforded to him. I miss him very much.”