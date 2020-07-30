Shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell was accused in 2015 of being Jeffrey Epstein’s madam, Epstein told Maxwell she needed to stop acting like an “esacping [sic] convict” and continue going to parties, according to court documents that were unsealed on Thursday evening.

“You have done nothing wrong and i woudl [sic] urge you to start acting like it. go outside, head high, not as an esacping [sic] convict. go to parties. deal with it,” Epstein wrote in an email to Maxwell on Jan. 25, 2015, according to the documents.

The email was a response to a message from Maxwell, who had asked Epstein if one of his other ex-girlfriends, “Shelley,” would come forward and say that she previously dated Epstein — a request that appeared to be an attempt to distance her ties to Epstein in the public.

“I would appreciate it if shelley would come out and say she was your g’friend – I think she was from end 99 to 2002,” Maxwell wrote to him.

Earlier that month, Virginia Roberts Giuffre — a woman who has been outspoken about being trafficked by Epstein — filed papers in a Florida court alleging that she was forced to have sex with Epstein, Prince Andrew and the lawyer Alan Dershowitz when she was 15 years old. Roberts also claimed Maxwell was “one of the main women whom Epstein used to procure under-aged girls for sexual activities and a primary co-conspirator in his sexual abuse and sex trafficking scheme” and that Maxwell “regularly participated in Epstein’s sexual exploitation of minors.”

At the time, Maxwell denied Roberts’ accusations, as did Prince Andrew and Dershowitz. Later that year, Roberts sued Maxwell for defamation — a pivotal lawsuit that is the source for these newly unsealed court documents.

Earlier this month, Maxwell was arrested by federal authorities on charges that she conspired with Epstein to recruit and abuse minors. She has pleaded not guilty and is being held in custody as she awaits her trial.