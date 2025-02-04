Jelly Roll Joins ‘American Idol’ Season 23 as First Artist in Residence | Video

Jelly Roll (Credit: ABC Entertainment)

Jelly Roll has joined “American Idol” Season 23 as the competition series’ first-ever Artist in Residence. The four-time Grammy nominee, who previously appeared as a guest mentor in Season 22, will provide contestants with first-hand advice during their journey on the “American Idol” stage.

The rapper and singer-songwriter celebrated his new role in a video message.

“I’m ‘American Idol’s’ Artist in Residence’!” Jelly Roll exclaimed. “I feel like I’m giving them the energy they need. I’m uplifting and trying to get ’em going!”

This marks Jelly Roll’s official return to the singing competition series after he served as a guest mentor and performer during Season 22. He appeared on the show when it visited Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii. His debut as the first-ever Artist in Residence will kick off during “American Idol’s” Hollywood Week.

“American Idol” Season 23 will start on Sunday, March 9 on ABC. A special preview of the season will air following “The Oscars” on Sunday, March 2 on ABC. The season will stream the next day on Hulu.  

The new season will also feature a shake-up to the judges table. Carrie Underwood will replace Katy Perry as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

