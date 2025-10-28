Jen Affleck Defends ‘DWTS’ Partner Jan Ravnik From ‘Slander’ After Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Criticism | Video

Jen Affleck is standing by her “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Jan Ravnik, after Maks Chmerkovskiy said the dancer had “no business” being on the show.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star appeared to weigh in on the criticism on Monday, as she posted a cheeky video to her TikTok account and wrote that she wouldn’t “tolerate Jan slander.”

In the video, Affleck vigorously typed out — what is assumed to be — a pointed rebuttal to recent criticism of Ravnik. Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour backup dancer was also in the video and made gestures as the following TikTok audio played: “Take it down. Take it down. We need it gone. Take it down. That doesn’t represent me or what we need to be doing.”

Affleck ended the video with a pout, but still got to seemingly hit back at Chmerkovskiy in the caption. “We don’t tolerate Jan slander in this house,” she wrote, before tagging her partner and the official “Dancing With the Stars” TikTok account.

Affleck’s response comes after Chmerkovskiy laid into Ravnik’s choreographing and teaching abilities on wife Peta Murgatroyd’s podcast, “The Penthouse With Peta.” Chmerkovskiy expressed his hot take after the show’s “Wicked” Night, where Affleck and Ravnik performed a foxtrot to “As Long as You’re Mine.”

The routine failed to impress both the judges and Chmerkovskiy, it seems, as the latter said viewers did “not have to give [Ravnik] grace” for failing to prepare Affleck for the foxtrot.

“I’m sorry, Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ There’s zero foundation, technique, quality, understanding of the partnership,” Chmerkovskiy said on the podcast episode. “Bro, I’m getting emotional. It is absurd.”

Chmerkovskiy, who appeared as a ballroom pro for 17 seasons of ‘DWTS,’ saw his remarks go viral, with countless fans jumping in on the debate about Ravnik.

Yet, from the message relayed in Affleck’s video, it’s clear the dancing duo is choosing to focus on their contemporary routine for Halloween Night, which will air Tuesday.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs live on Tuesdays on ABC and streams on Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu.