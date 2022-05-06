Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy Make Up Before the Breakup: ‘Sorry to See You Go’

In the Public Rivalries Hall of Fame, they’re not exactly Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell – heck, they’re not even Kanye and Pete Davidson. But Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy certainly had their moments in the white hot spotlight of acrimony.

And like all the best rivalries, there was some mutual admiration hiding in there all along.

The departing White House Press Secretary and her No. 1 gadfly over the past year, the White House correspondent from Fox News, laid a reconciliatory tile on the mosaic of their complex relationship Thursday in a lighthearted exchange that was equal parts sweet, awkward, and ultimately sincere.

During her first daily briefing since the White House officially announced her replacement, Psaki called on Doocy, as she has hundreds of times now, and soon will no more.

“Thank you Jen!” Doocy replied. “Sorry to see you go!”

“Are you?” came her retort, which got a good laugh from the room.

“Yes, and you’ve really been a good sport,” replied the ever-earnest Doocy, not taking the bait.

“Thank you,” Psaki said sincerely. “As have you.”

And scene.

Fox News' Peter Doocy: “Thank you, Jen. Sorry to see you go.”



Psaki: “Are you?”



Psaki is departing the Biden administration on May 13 and is set to begin a gig at MSNBC. She will soon be replaced by her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre.

Doocy, meanwhile, isn’t going anywhere. Get some popcorn!