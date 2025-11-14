Jen Psaki shamed the White House for outing the name of a Jeffrey Epstein victim, an act the MSNBC host says was meant to cover President Donald Trump’s tracks amid the leaked email scandal.

On Thursday night’s episode of “The Briefing,” Psaki discussed the release of alleged emails Epstein sent to his sex trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and journalist Michael Wolff that mentioned Trump. One of the messages included Epstein stating that Trump “spent hours” at his home with a victim whose named was redacted. This week, House Republicans named the victim as Virginia Roberts Giuffre with the release of their documents. Psaki condemned the White House and the GOP’s move.

“The Democrats on the committee redacted that victim’s name, as they’ve tried to do with the names of all of the Epstein survivors, in part to allow them to tell their own stories on their own terms if they want to,” Psaki said. “But within an hour of the release, the Republican majority on the House Oversight Committee promptly outed the victim as Virginia Giuffre, apparently doing so just so they could point to past statements of Giuffre’s in which she said she had never seen Trump do anything wrong.”

She added: “So again, they’re outing an Epstein survivor for political gain. And just to be clear, this was not a one off.”

In another part of her segment, Psaki slammed Maxwell and former Prince Andrew, Duke of York, now Mountbatten-Windsor, for years claiming that the viral photo of then-17-year-old Giuffre with Mountbatten-Windsor was fake or doctored, as Epstein allegedly confirmed the image’s validity in 2011 emails.

“Epstein himself, way back in 2011 saying this photo was real in an email really throws into question everything both Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell have said about the rest of the story,” Psaki said. “The fact that months ago Maxwell told [U.S. Deputy Attorney General] Todd Blanche that photo was fake now adds all the more reason to be skeptical that anything she’d told Blanche in that meeting was true.”

Giuffre has not been able to comment on the recently leaked emails. She died by suicide April 25, 2025. She was 41.

