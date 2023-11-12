MSNBC’s Jen Psaki had a dire warning for viewers on Sunday. While speaking of a second Donald Trump term, she said that it might be easy for viewers to feel “relieved” about progressive political gains, but “the threat of a second Trump term is still very real, and the things he is saying right now are some of the most concerning things we have ever heard him say.”

After sharing a clip from Trump’s Friday interview with Univision, Psaki added, “Trump is forecasting that in a second term, he will wield power however he chooses, unconstrained by the rule of law.”

She also contrasted Trump’s potential policies with critique of the current president’s age, saying, “Donald Trump would prosecute anyone he deems an enemy, unleash troops on protestors, and essentially unravel the rule of law as we know it… But sure, Joe Biden is 3 years older and occasionally trips.”

“This is some truly scary, authoritarian, banana republic-type stuff, and we should hear it that way,” Psaki continued.

She then pointed to a Truth Social post by Trump that the former president wrote on Veterans Day. His words, Psaki said, are not just rhetoric. She cited a piece from the Washington Post that calls some of the Trump team’s ideas “dangerous and unconstitutional.”

Trump wrote, “In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream.”

“The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within,” he continued. “Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

