Jenna Fischer said a former boss gave her the boot after she lied about being sick so she could attend a “Saturday Night Live” party. But it all worked out because she was able to meet Molly Shannon.

“I’m a huge ‘Saturday Night Live’ nerd,” Fischer explained during an appearance on the the “Fly on the Wall” podcast which Dana Carvey and David Spade co-host. “The greatest part about being on ‘The Office’ and being on NBC was that I got to breathe the same air as ‘Saturday Night Live’ people — that we would have to be at the same corporate parties together. I was a total groupie.”

Prior to her days starring on “The Office,” Fischer worked as a typist, and as part of her job’s perks, she was assigned to transcribe TV Critics Association events. If she finished all her work on time, she was free to enjoy the rest of event.

An upcoming event just so happened to be one for the hit NBC sketch series, and that’s when she started plotting her attendance.

“I started pretending like I didn’t feel good, because I was going to make an excuse that I was sick so that I could get off work on time and then sneak into this party,” Fischer said, mentioning that she worked a portion of her workday before leaving her job and switching into her outfit for the night in her car.

“I sneak into the party and I can’t even tell you, it was amazing. Norm MacDonald, I’m looking at him in the flesh,” Fischer said. “I can’t, my mind is blown. Then I see Molly Shannon and I think, ‘I’m going to do it. I’m going to go say hi to Molly Shannon.’”

And her moment happened.

“She looked at me, took me by the shoulders, looked me deep in the eyes and said, ‘Don’t give up,’” Fisher shared. “‘Whatever you do, don’t give up. It took me 10 years to get on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and my best advice to you is just know it’ll happen eventually if you just stick with it.’”

In addition to the cast and crew behind “Saturday Night Live,” there were more people who attended the party that she was familiar with … her boss and all her coworkers. Ultimately, the actress was let go from her job.



However, Fischer said it all worked out in the end, as she got to meet Shannon.

“But it was fine, guys, because I met Molly Shannon, and she gave me that advice,” Fischer said, adding that 10 years later, after she had nabbed her role on “The Office,” she saw Shannon again at the premiere for “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” in 2018. That’s where she told Shannon the backstory.

“I got to go up to her and I got to say, ‘Molly Shannon, here’s this story. You told me, 10 years.’ She was like, ‘And look! It’s 10 years later, and here you are!’” Fischer said of the moment. “Is that the greatest thing ever?”

You can listen to the full “Fly on the Wall” podcast here.