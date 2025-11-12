Jennifer Aniston is empowering television viewers to come to the frontlines in the ongoing attacks on free speech, stating that the slew of subscription cancellations in response to Disney-ABC temporarily removing Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show worked.

“Unthinkable things are happening,” Aniston said during an interview with Elle magazine that was published on Wednesday. “It’s very dangerous and very unfortunate.”

Her remarks came after Kimmel, her longtime friend and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host, returned to his post after ABC briefly suspended his show back in September after facing heat from President Trump’s Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr.

The “Morning Show” actress shared that when it all comes down to it, Americans hold the power to change the narrative and fight for their constitutional rights, pointing to proof from past boycotts.

“At the end of the day, we’re the viewers. We subscribe to these networks and streaming services, so it really comes down to the people and their voices,” she said. “All those subscription cancellations spoke volumes.”

In her support of free speech, Aniston also noted that it’s only fair to hear all perspectives on a topic, whether you agree or not… even if opinions come from problematic conservative male podcasters, a subject her Apple TV show covered in its fourth season.

“It’s like kale or quinoa. It’s the new thing: the manoverse,” she shared. “Someone said to me recently, ‘The good news is anybody can do a podcast, and the bad news is anybody can do a podcast.’”

Aniston continued: “We all need to listen to both sides. That’s what we’ve lost. We’ve lost communication, we’ve lost sitting across a table and having a discussion that is productive, learning from each other. It feels like everyone is sort of stuck in their positions and it’s my way or the highway, and that’s just not how the world works.”