Jennifer Aniston to Star in ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ TV Adaptation From Jennette McCurdy at Apple TV+

Jennette McCurdy’s widely acclaimed memoir “I’m Glad My Mom Died” will receive a series adaptation from Apple TV+. The 10-episode dramedy will star Jennifer Aniston in a role modeled after McCurdy’s mother.

In “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” McCurdy shares the story of the emotional and psychological trauma she endured as a result of her mother, Debra McCurdy, and a figure she refers to only as “The Creator” — widely believed to be Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider. McCurdy relays her battles with eating disorders and underage alcohol use.

Apple TV+ describes the series as “heartbreaking and hilarious,” matching the tragicomedic tone of McCurdy’s writing. After releasing in Aug. 2022, McCurdy’s memoir landed on the New York Times Best Seller list for more than 80 weeks. According to Rolling Stone, the book sold out at major retailers upon release.

Jennifer Aniston leads “I’m Glad My Mom Died” as the narcissistic and overbearing mother of a child star. This role follows Aniston’s collaboration with Apple TV+ on “The Morning Show,” for which she has been twice nominated as an actor and once nominated as a producer. No casting has been announced for the child star herself, though Apple TV+’s press release lists the character as 18 years old at the time of the series.

McCurdy started acting when she was only eight years old, eventually making a name for herself as Sam Puckett, the co-lead of Nickelodeon’s hit series “iCarly.” The actress would later reprise the role on the follow-up series “Sam & Cat,” a crossover with Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” starring Ariana Grande.

In 2024, Max and Discovery+ released “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” The five-part documentary series revealed behind-the-scenes stories of abuse from children’s programs in the 90s and 2000s. Schneider’s actions at Nickelodeon were a particular point of focus.

In 2020, McCurdy staged “I’m Glad My Mom Died” as a one-woman show, later adapting it into the best-selling memoir. The writer has officially retired from acting and declined to appear in the “iCarly” revival series for Paramount+.

McCurdy will serve as writer and showrunner for “I’m Glad My Mom Died” alongside Ari Katcher, who created “Ramy” and “The Jerrod Carmichael Show.” McCurdy, Katcher and Aniston will executive produce, as will Sharon Horgan’s Merman, LuckyChap, Jerrod Carmichael and Erica Kay.