Jennifer Aniston Reveals What Jimmy Kimmel Got Her ‘Addicted’ to That’s Ruining Her Life (Video)

Jennifer Aniston was initially worried she and buddy Jimmy Kimmel wouldn’t have much to talk about when she stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday, but the ABC late-night host was ready with a story from just a few weeks ago about how and his wife Molly McNearney have gotten “The Morning Show” star so “addicted” to a new piece of tech that when she lost it at his house she started losing it.

To be fair to Aniston, the “Friends” alum did lose the thing inside food that people were about to consume during an intimate cookout at Kimmel’s house.

“I was tossing a salad. And I washed my hands! But it was a huge salad in a big mixing bowl. And you guys had turned me on to this thing called the Oura Ring,” Aniston told Kimmel.

“Right, the ring that measures your sleep and stuff like that,” he added.

“Correct, which is on my finger,” Aniston said, holding her hand up to so the studio audience and viewers at home could see her gadget. “And I am addicted to it. And I was talking about how this is ruining my life because I’m so obsessed with the Oura Ring and looking at my sleep patterns and how badly I sleep and it shames me every day. And then all of a sudden, I look up and it’s gone. And I’m just like, ‘Oh God, Jimmy!'”

“You started digging,” Kimmel said, laughing.

“I dug through the salad! But this was such a big salad though and I’m digging and I’m digging and I’m digging and I can’t find it and I can’t find it. And I go, ‘Well, somebody is going to find it. Eventually,'” Aniston said. “And then two seconds later, there it is.”

“Right next to the salad,” Kimmel said, laughing more.

Then he revealed the true reason he wanted Aniston to relive her shame: “I just wanted you to tell that story because when it goes on YouTube, we’re going to label it ‘Jennifer Aniston Tosses Jimmy Kimmel’s Salad.'”

That is, in fact, what the video, which you can view above, is titled.

“It’s going to be HUGE!” Aniston joked when he told her the plan.