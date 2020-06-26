Jennifer Garner, Patton Oswalt Join Jason Reitman’s Quarantine Version of ‘The Princess Bride’ on Quibi

Quibi will air an at-home adaptation of the classic fantasy-comedy-romance film “The Princess Bride” beginning June 29.

The short-form mobile streaming company co-founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman made a $1 million donation to the World Central Kitchen in support of the project. Director Jason Reitman came up with the charity idea in May, according to Vanity Fair, which first reported the news.

The production will air in short episodes released daily over a period of two weeks, beginning Monday.

Reitman recruited a star-studded list of actors to play various roles in the film from their homes. Several duets portray the iconic Princess Buttercup and Westley, roles originated by Robin Wright and Cary Elwes.

The rotating roster of Westleys and Buttercups includes actor/rapper Common and comedian Tiffany Haddish, Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb, Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis. Joe Jonas and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner also play Buttercup and Westley, but gender-swap their roles — yes, Quibi promises viewers scenes with Jonas essentially in full drag. Turner and Jonas also use their pet Corgi as a R.O.U.S. — that is, a “Rodent of Unusual Size” — to re-enact one of the scenes where Buttercup and Westley traverse through a swamp.

Jennifer Garner steps in to play both Buttercup as she is given away to be married but also as the old witch who curses Buttercup for leaving Westley. Reitman told Vanity Fair Garner also helped assemble background shots by arranging stuffed animals to pose as onlookers.

“I asked if she was up for playing both characters, and she immediately loved it and started putting together the hair and makeup,” Reitman told Vanity Fair. “That’s the most fun, when you get to go full tilt.”

Reitman also said he used Lego toys and action figures to recreate some of the film’s more dangerous (and impossible while indoors) stunts.

Reitman’s re-imagining also includes Retta, Pedro Pascal, Rainn Wilson, Keegan Michael-Key, Lucas Hedges, Jennifer Ortega, Jason Segel, Jack Black, Josh Gad and Diego Luna, who plays swordsman Inigo Montoya (originally portrayed by Mandy Patinkin). Hugh Jackman joins to bring the evil Prince Humperdink to life, complete with a salad strainer as a crown. “Selma” leading man David Oyelowo also briefly plays Westley while using a golf cart as a makeshift horse.

“I remind them that it’s more fun if you make mistakes, make this homemade,” Reitman said, noting he encouraged the actors to get in touch with their childish natures while filming. “It’s better to have an umbrella than a sword.”

Patton Oswalt portrays Vizzini the Sicilian, the infuriatingly intelligent kidnapper originally played by Wallace Shawn. Oswalt and his daughter Alice reenact the scene where Vizzini challenges Westley to a battle of wits to save a captive Buttercup, with Alice as the imprisoned princess.

Fans of the original 1987 film will notice a few familiar faces — including Rob Reiner, who directed it and appears in this remake as the grandfather narrating. Fred Savage, the child actor who portrayed the grandson in the original film, will return to play the same role, only as a 43 year-old man. Rights holder Norman Lear green-lit the project, as did the estate of the novel’s author William Goldman and Mark Knopfler, whose original score is reused.

“I wouldn’t think this is the best way to introduce someone to the film,” Reiner told Vanity Fair, but noted, “if you already know the movie, that’s what makes it fun. The audience already knows every line. I had no reservations. I was like, ‘nah, let’s do it!'”

