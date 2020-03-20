Jennifer Garner and ‘Sally the Sexy Saxophone’ Perform a Handwashing Song on ‘Tonight Show: At Home Edition’ (Video)

Welp, she’s no Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Jennifer Garner did her best to follow his rousing rendition of “Dear Theodosia” when she appeared as Jimmy Fallon’s guest on Day 3 of “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition.”

Yes, Miranda had been the guest on Day 2 and performed the beautiful piece from his musical “Hamilton,” sure — but Jen busted out “Sally the Sexy Saxophone” to accompany Fallon in a handwashing song on Thursday’s installment of the self-quarantined mini version of the “Tonight Show.”

Here are the lyrics, courtesy of Fallon, who clearly made them up on the spot: “Happy birthday, wash your hands, Happy birthday washing your hands. Wash your hands, wash your hands. Wash your hands and don’t touch your face.”

Earlier in the mini-episode, Fallon performed his monologue with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, serving as camera operator once more. And since no one is around to laugh at his jokes — including Nancy, apparently — Fallon is using his Mac to add a laugh track after each of his quips.

At the end of the episode, he tried to build a tent for his daughters Franny and Winnie — and, well you can see how that turned out via the video above.

Fallon’s self-made, home edition of “The Tonight Show” is an option many late-night hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah, are also utilizing due to the fact all of their productions have been shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to his mission to entertain us, Fallon is also doing this to raise money for charity. On Night 1, “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” his charity was Feeding America and on Night 2 it was Broadway Cares. For Night 3, the charity was Garner’s Save the Children and at the time of this writing, Fallon had raised $8,419 for the cause.

“Jimmy will be highlighting a different charity each night that you can donate to and help those in need,” per the show’s YouTube page. “Tonight’s charity, Save the Children, is helping make sure kids can learn and get the nutrition they need while they’re out of school, and every day of the year, through their initiative #SaveWithStories.” 

Readers can donate here.

