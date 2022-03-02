Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution announced on Wednesday that Jennifer Hudson’s daytime talk is heading to Fox Television Stations this fall.

And, the “American Idol” alum promised “The Jennifer Hudson Show will “shake up” the TV landscape.

“People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – 20 years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all,” Hudson said in a statement. “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

“I knew that Jennifer was a force to be reckoned with from the moment I met her nearly 20 years ago,” Mike Darnell, president at Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, said in a statement. “From her Grammy-winning career in music, to her Oscar-winning acting career, Jennifer’s amazing talent, big heart and authenticity shine through in everything she does. I am thrilled to be working with her in this new role. She’s a natural, and I know audiences will embrace her in their homes every day.”

“Daytime has found its Dreamgirl. We are excited to bring Jennifer Hudson to Fox, Hearst and all our broadcast station partners this fall,” David Decker, executive vice president at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, said in a statement.

Joining Fox Television Stations in running the show is Hearst Television, along with additional station groups representing more than 60% of the country.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.