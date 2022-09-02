Jennifer Hudson will experiencing a blast from her past with the first guest on her upcoming talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She’s recruited former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell.

The show announced the news on Friday, revealing this will be their first sit-down conversation since she competed on Season 7 of the show back in 2008. Hudson took third, but followed up the show by winning an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony, giving her EGOT status.

Hudson will also celebrate her 41st birthday on Sept. 12, the day of the show’s premiere.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media and Gray Media Group, among other station groups.

It is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures. It is distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Executive producers on the show are Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer.