Jennifer Lawrence Wails in Embarrassment for Talking Too Much on ‘The Tonight Show’ | Video

Jennifer Lawrence needed a minute to just wail a little during her appearance on “The Tonight Show” this week, out of embarrassment for talking too much. According to the actress, she’d have preferred to just not say anything.

Lawrence stopped by the NBC talk show in support of her new film “Die My Love,” which hits theaters this week. As soon as she sat down, she admitted to host Jimmy Fallon that she was nervous, simply because she hasn’t done the show in almost 10 years. On top of that, Lawrence recently gave an interview in which she ruminated on how “annoying” she used to be, and the ensuing reaction has only made her feel more so.

“And then the Internet, the sweet Internet — I’ve never said that before — was just like, rushed to my support and was like, ‘You’re not annoying! We never thought you’re annoying!’ But that is annoying because I, like, weaponized my experience to make everybody stick up for me. And I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that is so annoying!’”

Play video

“I am annoying, and I am OK with that, and I don’t want anybody to say anything,” she added.

When Fallon wondered how they’d get through the rest of the interview, Lawrence joked that she just wouldn’t say anything at all. And indeed, as the interview went on, she made it clear that she hated how much she was speaking.

After telling the story of how she got involved with “Die My Love,” Lawrence quietly whined, “I can’t believe I’m still talking,” before starting to wail loudly. A few minutes later, after a second story, she suddenly started up once more, prompting Fallon to crack up.

“Die My Love” finds itself in theaters this Friday.