Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson Walk the Cannes Carpet for ‘Die, My Love’ Premiere | Photos

Lynne Ramsay’s buzzy “Die, My Love,” an adaptation of the 2017 novel by Adriana Harwicz, debuted at Cannes Film Festival Saturday, May 17 and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and more walked the red carpet ahead of the premiere.
The movie stars Lawrence as a woman battling postpartum depression that becomes something even darker, while Pattinson plays her husband.
A clip from the movie was released on Thursday showing Lawrence and Pattinson crawling in a field toward one another before the latter asks, “Wanna get married?”
The movie is produced by Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver. The Cannes premiere was also attended by Justine Ciarrocchi, Lynne Ramsay, Mariska Hargitay, Mélita Toscan du Plantier, Elena Lenina and more.