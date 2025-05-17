Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson Walk the Cannes Carpet for ‘Die, My Love’ Premiere | Photos

Lynne Ramsay’s domestic drama debuts at the prestigious festival

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson attend the "Die My Love" red carpet (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Lynne Ramsay’s buzzy “Die, My Love,” an adaptation of the 2017 novel by Adriana Harwicz, debuted at Cannes Film Festival Saturday, May 17 and stars Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and more walked the red carpet ahead of the premiere.

The movie stars Lawrence as a woman battling postpartum depression that becomes something even darker, while Pattinson plays her husband.

A clip from the movie was released on Thursday showing Lawrence and Pattinson crawling in a field toward one another before the latter asks, “Wanna get married?”

The movie is produced by Lawrence’s Excellent Cadaver. The Cannes premiere was also attended by Justine Ciarrocchi, Lynne Ramsay, Mariska Hargitay, Mélita Toscan du Plantier, Elena Lenina and more.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love, Cannes 2025
Jennifer Lawrence (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Die, My Love, Cannes Film Festival 2025, Cannes Film Festival 2025
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Jennifer Lawrence (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My love, Cannes 2025
Jennifer Lawrence (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Justine Ciarrocchi and Jennifer Lawrence (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Jennifer Lawrence (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My love, Cannes 2025
Jennifer Lawrence. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson, Die My Love, Cannes 2025
Robert Pattinson (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Lynne Ramsay, Robert Pattinson, Andrea Calderwood, Die My Love, Cannes 2025
Lynne Ramsay, Robert Pattinson and Andrea Calderwood (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson

Cannes 2025, Die My Love,Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love, Cannes 2025
Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Sissy Spacek

Sissy Spacek
Sissy Spacek (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Molly Smith, Jennifer Lawrence, Sissy Spacek, To Die My Love, Cannes 2025
Molly Smith, Jennifer Lawrence and Sissy Spacek (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay, Die, My Love, Cannes 2025
Mariska Hargitay (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Die My love, Cannes 2025, Lauran Bromley, Mariska Hargitay, Trish Adlesic, Amaya Josephine Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hermann, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Peter Hermann
Lauran Bromley, Mariska Hargitay, Trish Adlesic, Amaya Josephine Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hermann, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann and Peter Hermann (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Mélita Toscan du Plantier

Mélita Toscan du Plantier, Die, My Love, Cannes 2025
Mélita Toscan du Plantier (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Elena Lenina

Elena Lenina, Die, My Love, Cannes 2025
Elena Lenina (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Axelle Agostini

Axelle Agostini, Cannes 2025, Die, My Love
Axelle Agostini (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Keni Silva

Keni Silva, Die, My Love, Cannes 2025
Keni Silva (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Pierre Le Fur

Pierre Le Fur, Die, My Love, Cannes 2025
Pierre Le Fur (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Alec Monopoly and guest

Alec Monopoly, Cannes 2025, Die, My Love
Alec Monopoly (L) (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Muriel Hurtis-Houairi

Muriel Hurtis-Houairi, Die, My Love, Cannes 2025
Muriel Hurtis-Houairi (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rawdah Mohamed

Rawdah Mohamed, Cannes 2025, Die, My Love
Rawdah Mohamed (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

François Civil

François Civil, Cannes 2025, Die, My Love
François Civil (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Francois Civil, Die, My Love, Cnanes 2025
Francois Civil (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Raquel Martinez

Raquel Martinez, Cannes 2025, Die, My Love
Raquel Martinez (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Michel Hazanavicius and Jean-Pascal Zadi

Michel Hazanavicius and Jean-Pascal Zad, Cannes 2025, Die, My Love
Michel Hazanavicius and Jean-Pascal Zadi (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Rajendra Roy

Rajendra Roy, Cannes 2025, Die, My Love
Rajendra Roy (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Lady Monika Bacardi

Monika Bacardi, Cannes, 2025, Die, My Love
Lady Monika Bacardi (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Franziska Nazarenu

Franziska Nazarenu, Cannes 2025, Die, My Love
Franziska Nazarenus (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
A condor (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Rahim Redcar aka Christine and the Queens

Rahim Redcar, CANNES 2025, to die my love
Rahim Redcar aka Christine and the Queens (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

The Cast and Crew of “Die, My Love”

Die My Love, Cannes 2025
British film and television producer Andrea Calderwood, US film producer Justine Ciarrocchi US actress and singer Sissy Spacek, British actor Robert Pattinson, British director Lynne Ramsay, US actress Jennifer Lawrence, US actor and musician Lakeith Stanfield, US producer Molly Smith, US producer Thad Luckinbill and US producer Trent Luckinbill . (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

