Bennifer fanatics — as in, most everyone on the planet — took Twitter by storm in sharing their congratulations to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck for their engagement over the weekend. “Pump it into my veins,” wrote one social media user. “I deserve a Bennifer wedding.”

The Hollywood power couple, who were previously engaged two decades ago before calling off their wedding, announced the happy news on Friday via Lopez’s newsletter, On the JLo. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer previously teased the “major announcement” on Twitter, telling fans to go to her “inner circle” site where she shares “more personal” moments. Lopez has since added a wedding ring to her Twitter handle.

In sharing the news, she showed off her rare green diamond ring, which holds special meaning to her as a “lucky color.” She said, “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.”

Excited reactions from fans and notable figures alike soon poured in, including people who called to televise the wedding ceremony as a major milestone in American history. “I need the Bennifer wedding to be streamed or aired on TV, just extreme extravaganza and gluttony at every turn, an 8-person reporting team on the ground the day-of, this is America, dammit, and I want to watch the second-chance love story we don’t deserve and are lucky to have!” wrote Vulture TV critic Roxana Hadadi.

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged in 2002, delaying their wedding days before the ceremony and later calling it off two years later. Since then, they’ve cited media scrutiny and tabloid pressure as reasons for their breakup. They reunited in 2021, after Lopez’s split from former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez and Affleck’s breakup from “Deep Water” co-star Ana de Armas.

“We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” Lopez told People in February of her renewed relationship.

See more ecstatic reactions below.

The Red Sox lost to the Yankees today, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting married which is a historic victory for the city of Boston. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) April 9, 2022

JLo and Ben Affleck are engaged (again) so this goes out to all the second chance romance lovers… a superior trope! #bennifer pic.twitter.com/tXkKeBr2lJ — agapé • kanthony’s pr team (@agapethamar) April 9, 2022

I need the Bennifer wedding to be streamed or aired on TV, just extreme extravaganza and gluttony at every turn, an 8-person reporting team on the ground the day-of, this is America, dammit, and I want to watch the second-chance love story we don't deserve and are lucky to have! — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) April 9, 2022

I’m a nerd about SO many things so the deep dive that this is, filled my heart with joy.



And #Congrats to #Bennifer! 💚💍 https://t.co/rOXLssnFYz — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 9, 2022

I am weirdly overjoyed for JLo and Ben Affleck. — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) April 9, 2022

PUMP IT INTO MY VEINS I DESERVE A BENNIFER WEDDING. https://t.co/ofokkHkgnt — leg booty qcutie (@battymamzelle) April 8, 2022

ben affleck and jennifer lopez got engaged in 2022pic.twitter.com/thIYrd9ozQ — cecilia (@benniferglam) April 9, 2022

ben affleck said jlo will u pic.twitter.com/AiYZ4jrq8j — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) April 9, 2022