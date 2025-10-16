Jennifer Welch Calls Out JD Vance for Defending Leaked Young Republican Texts as ‘Edgy, Offensive Jokes’ | Video

During a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC, “I’ve Had It” podcast co-host Jennifer Welch condemned Vice President JD Vance‘s defense of the racist and antisemitic texts sent by members of the Young Republicans organization in a batch of recently leaked Telegram chats.

“JD Vance is married to a woman of Indian descent. He has mixed race children,” Welch noted, referring to Vance’s wife, Usha, and their kids. “To all of the MAGA voters out there, if this man will not defend his wife and will not defend his kids, do you think he gives a crap about you?”

Vance has come under heavy fire online for brushing off the leaked Young Republicans texts. During a Wednesday appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” the VP told viewers concerned about the contents of the leaked group chats, “Grow up! I’m sorry. Focus on the real issues. Don’t focus on what kids say in group chats.” Later on, the vice president added, “The reality is that kids do stupid things, especially young boys. They tell edgy, offensive jokes. That’s what kids do.”

The leaked texts in question featured multiple racial slurs, antisemitic jokes and instances in which Black Americans were referred to as monkeys and “the watermelon people.” The texts also made light of rape and the Holocaust. You can watch Welch’s condemnation of Vance in the video below.

In addition to her MSNBC appearance, Welch participated in a Wednesday panel on CNN as well. While discussing the racially charged, bigoted nature of the leaked Young Republicans texts, the former “Sweet Home Oklahoma” co-host observed, “I’m a white woman that has lived in a red state my entire life, and I can tell you when I’m around white people, they test the racist water. They test it on people like you all, all the time, and they’ll try to say off-color things. I put my hand up. It absolutely happens.”

After co-hosting “Sweet Home Oklahoma” with Angie “Pumps” Sullivan from 2016 through 2019, they then launched “I’ve Had It” in 2022. The podcast has gained recognition in the years since for the proudly left-wing views that Welch and Sullivan hold in the face of the politically conservative environment they live in.

While Welch has garnered praise online for her CNN and MSNBC remarks Wednesday, the outspoken podcast host has also received pushback from some prominent Republican figures, including Utah Senator Mike Lee.