Jenny Han, Taylor Rooks and More Join TheWrap’s Power Women Summit 2025

TheWrap has added new powerhouse speakers to the lineup for the Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead, on Dec. 2 at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

From “The Summer I Turned Pretty” creator Jenny Han, who has evolved from bestselling novelist to showrunner and cultural force, to Emmy-nominated sports broadcaster Taylor Rooks, who helped launch “The NBA on Prime” for Amazon and reports on “Thursday Night Football”; and financial expert Nicole Lapin, on a mission to make money talk accessible for women everywhere – this year’s lineup is all about power with purpose.

They’re joined by Samantha Tan, a professional race car driver breaking barriers in motorsport; Taylor Price, the Gen Z creator making financial literacy go viral; Rachel Gottlieb, one of Forbes’ Top Women Wealth Advisors; and Davida Lara, the executive leading payroll operations for the entertainment industry.

Adding to this powerhouse roster: Kristina Royce, a trusted voice in high-stakes family law; and the producing minds shaping today’s most acclaimed storytelling Simran Baidwan (“The Pitt”), Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (“Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere”), Lynette Howell Taylor (“Roofman”), Mimi Leder (“The Morning Show”), and Molly Smith (“Die, My Love”).

FEATURED CONVERSATIONS

Clips & Conversation: “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

From the page to the screen, Jenny Han has built worlds that define a generation. In this special Clips & Conversation session, the bestselling author and creator of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” takes the stage for an intimate discussion about her creative journey – from novelist to showrunner to cultural force. Through select clips from the hit Prime Video series, Han reflects on bringing her beloved characters to life, balancing fan expectations with fresh storytelling and building a universe that captures the complexities of girlhood, identity and love.

Jenny Han, Creator, Writer, Director, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Game On: Empowering Women in Sports

Women in sports – both on and off the field – are finally getting the spotlight they deserve. Female athletes, commentators, and executives will share how they’ve fought for visibility and equal treatment. This panel will explore the growing influence of women in sports media and the path to true parity.

Taylor Rooks , 2x Emmy Award-Nominated Journalist & Producer

, 2x Emmy Award-Nominated Journalist & Producer Samantha Tan, Professional Race Car Driver & Team Owner



Invest in Yourself: Building Financial Confidence

Financial independence begins with knowledge and confidence – yet too often, women feel overwhelmed by the financial world. This panel brings together financial experts, female entrepreneurs, and industry specialists who help women navigate the unique financial landscape of entertainment. They’ll share practical strategies for building wealth, managing investments, understanding contracts and pay structures, and taking ownership of your financial future with confidence.

Nicole Lapin , Founder, Money News Network

, Founder, Money News Network Taylor Price , Founder, Priceless Tay; Host, “Adult Money” & Gen Z Financial Expert

, Founder, Priceless Tay; Host, “Adult Money” & Gen Z Financial Expert Rachel Gottlieb , Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management

, Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Davida Lara , EVP, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners

, EVP, Payroll Services, Entertainment Partners Kristina Royce, Co-Chair, Matrimonial & Family Law Practice Group, Blank Rome

