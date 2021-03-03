‘Clarice’ Co-Creator Jenny Lumet Signs Overall Deal With CBS Studios

“Clarice” co-creator Jenny Lumet has signed a four-year overall deal with CBS Studios.

Under the new deal, the studio has the exclusive rights to produce all television content created and developed by Lumet. The deal is in the eight-figure range, according to an individual with knowledge of the agreement.

Lumet is a frequent collaborator with Alex Kurtzman on CBS All Access’ “Star Trek” series; Lumet is credited as a co-creator on the latest spinoff, “Strange New Worlds.” The two are also co-creating an adaptation of “The Man Who Fell to Earth” starring Chiwetel Ejiofor for the streaming service.

Lumet is a sole creator for Showtime’s upcoming Lena Horne series, “Blackbird”; Lumet is Horne’s granddaughter.

“Jenny is such a wonderfully gifted writer whose skills are not limited to any specific genre,” CBS Studios President David Stapf said. “Whether it’s exploring complex characters like ‘Clarice’ or world-building stories such as ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ and ‘Star Trek,’ Jenny writes with an insight and authenticity that reveals a universal humanity. There’s nothing she cannot do. We feel so fortunate to be continuing our relationship with her.”

“I feel genuine support and creative partnership at CBS Studios,” Lumet said. “It means the world to me that I can continue to work in so many different genres and know they’re behind me all the way. I’m so excited for this next step with such a forward-thinking team. A special thank you to George Cheeks, David Nevins, David Stapf and Bryan Seabury for continuing to believe!”

Lumet is repped by ICM Partners and Alan Wertheimer and Adam Cooper at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.