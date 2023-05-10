Jenny Tartikoff Steps Down as Paramount’s EVP of Global Communications

Jenny Tartikoff has stepped down as Paramount’s EVP of Global Communications, President and CEO Brian Robbins announced on Wednesday in a memo. Tartikoff’s departure from the studio is effective today.

All,

I wanted to let you know that Jenny Tartikoff informed me that she will be departing the company, effective today. She has been a trusted colleague to us, and I am grateful for her contributions to the studio and our team.

Please join me in wishing her the very best.

Brian

Tartikoff also sent a memo:

Dear Team,

There’s no easy way to share this news, but I’ve made the hard decision to leave the company.

In just under two years, we’ve accomplished and achieved so much together, helping to restore Paramount’s legacy as one of Hollywood’s most iconic and successful studios. Without a doubt, the best part was getting to know and work with you. Along with all our hard work and hustle, we shared so many laughs and so many special moments. I will forever feel privileged to have been a part of this studio’s new chapter.

I want to thank Brian and his senior team for their leadership, vision, and friendship; all our incredible partners across the many teams we collaborate with; and our stellar Global Communications Group—you’re all so talented, strong, and gracious. It’s been a true honor.

Please stay in touch – life is long – I’ll be rooting for you, and I know our paths will cross again!

Jenny

Tartikoff joined Paramount Pictures as EVP, Global Communications, in November 2021, overseeing Corporate Communications, Internal Communications, Awards; as well as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the company. Prior to this role, Tartikoff served as Head of Content & Advertising Communications at Spotify.

Tartikoff previously served as SVP, Global Communications, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, where she oversaw strategic, corporate communications across a wide range of issues including transition management, litigation, crisis communications, and executive communications for the Chairman.

Prior to relocating to Los Angeles in 2016 for the role at Universal, she was an SVP at Rubenstein, the New York-based strategic communications company, managing complex corporate and talent-related issues, large scale press announcements, high level publicity campaigns, and online reputation management. Tartikoff spent the first decade of her career in the news industry.

She was Director of Communications at NBC News, overseeing publicity and promotions for Meet the Press, Dateline, Tom Brokaw Reports and Peacock Productions; and serving as spokesperson for Tom Brokaw, Ann Curry, Hoda Kotb and the late Tim Russert.

Before joining NBC News, she managed publicity and was the lead spokesperson for CBS News’ “The Early Show” with Bryant Gumbel.