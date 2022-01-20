For “Supernatural” and “The Boys” star Jensen Ackles, working with Jessica Alba on the Fox series “Dark Angel” was definitely a memorable experience — just not a good one.

During a recent appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast, Ackles was blunt about his time working on “Dark Angel” with Alba early on in his career, when the host asked him whether it was “cool” working with the now-household name.

“No. She was horrible,” Ackles deadpanned.

When Rosenbaum questioned if Ackles was kidding, the actor doubled down on his claim, but assured the host that he’s made Alba aware of his feelings, and “told this to her face.”

Naturally, Rosenbaum was curious as to why the encounter was sub-par for Ackles.

“I love Jess, which I know kind of contradicts what I just said,” Ackles continued. “She was under an immense amount of pressure on that show. She was young, she was in a relationship with [co-star Michael Weatherly], and that was rocky and causing some undue stress, I believe, on set. And I was like, the new fresh face on the set, who wasn’t really there in Season 1.”

Ackles appeared in one episode of the first season of “Dark Angel,” then was written in to become a series regular on Season 2. According to the actor, their on-set sparring was akin to “the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do,” and he said it was instigated by Alba herself.

“She just, she had it out for me,” Ackles explained. “It wasn’t that she didn’t like me. She just was like, ‘Oh, here’s the pretty boy that the network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we need.'”

In response, Ackles decided that rather than try to make peace, he would be mean right back.

“Very quickly I was like ‘What the f—? What did I do?’ So very quickly I was just like, ‘Well, fire with fire,'” he explained. “So I just was like ‘Oh, looks like we’re getting Bitch Alba today! Everybody hang onto your nuts!'”

Ackles notes that the crew loved his attitude, and Alba accepted it with the mindset of “OK, well now I can just be a dick to him, and he’ll be a dick to me, and that’s how we’ll roll.”

