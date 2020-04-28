Alex Trebek Praises ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant for Doing ‘Something That Never Happens’ on ‘Jeopardy’ (Video)
And it’s not the moment when she answered Chaka Khan instead of Shaka Zulu
Jennifer Maas | April 28, 2020 @ 7:09 AM
Last Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 8:22 AM
Sony Pictures TV
Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” marked the first time in the show’s history that a contestant has ever explained their answer — and Alex Trebek loved it.
After returning champion Sarah Jett Rayburn incorrectly answered a Civil War question during Final Jeopardy with General Grant, she quickly asked Trebek if the right answer was General McClellan. Once he said yes, Rayburn began to walk Trebek through her reasoning behind picking the wrong general — even though he did not ask for an explanation.
“I wasn’t sure… I second-guessed myself on that one a little bit,” Rayburn said, before cutting herself off: “Sorry, I shouldn’t be talking now.”
While that wholesome, historical “Jeopardy!” moment warmed Twitter’s heart, earlier in the episode, Rayburn had them laughing when she mistook singer Chaka Khan for 1800s warrior leader and Zulu Kingdom monarch Shaka Zulu. You can watch that clip here:
