Swifties aren’t able to calm down after contestants on a recent episode of “Jeopardy!” were stumped by the lyrics to one of Taylor Swift’s songs.

During the July 20 episode, host Ken Jennings read the $400 clue in the category “Title That Completes the Rhyme” to a trio of stumped faces. The clue included the lyrics: “And I’m just like oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh (oh) / You need to just stop / Like, can you just not step on my gown?”

The next line in the song is “you need to calm down,” which is also the title of the song. But alas, none of the contestants had an inkling of the correct answer and didn’t even buzz in to try to guess. After five seconds, the timer went off to complete silence.

“I really wish it was Johnny reading these,” Jennings said, referring to Johnny Gilbert, the show’s host since 1984. “This is ‘You Need to Calm Down’ by Taylor Swift.”

Of course, the Taylor Swift fan pages weighed in, because they were stunned that no one knew the answer.

“HOW COULD NO ONE KNOW THE ANSWER!?!” one user wrote, while another chimed in: “sad that none of them got it.”

Despite their shock, it doesn’t appear that there’s any bad blood between Swifties and these “Jeopardy!” contestants as another user wrote: “Everyone who makes it on to #Jeopardy clearly has a crown in my book, but I cannot calm down when there is a triple stumper Taylor Swift clue.”