"Jeopardy!" just hasn't been the same since Alex Trebek's final episodes -- and neither have its ratings.
OK, so that's a little unfair. The "Jeopardy!" ratings were of course boosted by interest in seeing Trebek off. And they stayed high due to the intrigue of seeing someone other than Trebek, initially legendary champion Ken Jennings, host the legendary quiz program.
While the Nielsen numbers for the Sony Television game show have since tapered off a bit from there, "Jeopardy!" has still topped all other syndicated series most weeks since Trebek's final bow.
TheWrap has ranked all the "Jeopardy!" guest hosts by their average rating. This, too, is a bit unfair, as the highest ratings of 2021 were all pretty front-loaded for the first guys. Again, that's just the nature of public fascination after Trebek iconically hosted the show for 36 years.
Scroll through our gallery for the rankings.
Rank: 9 Host: Mayim Bialik Dates: May 31, 2021 - June 4, 2021 Average Rating: 4.9* *Just one week of episodes counted thus far
Rank: 8 Host: Anderson Cooper Dates: April 19, 2021 - April 30, 2021 Average Rating: 5.0
Rank: 6 (tie) Host: Dr. Oz Dates: March 22, 2021 - April 2, 2021 Average Rating: 5.1
Rank: 6 (tie) Host: Buzzy Cohen Dates: May 17, 2021 - May 28, 2021 (2021 Tournament of Champions) Average Rating: 5.1
Rank: 5 Host: Bill Whitaker Dates: May 3, 2021 - May 7, 2021 Average Rating: 5.2
Rank: 4 Host: Katie Couric Dates: March 8, 2021- March 19, 2021 Average Rating: 5.5
Rank: 3 Host: Aaron Rodgers Dates: April 5, 2021 - April 16, 2021 Average Rating: 5.6
Rank: 2 Host: Mike Richards Dates: Feb. 22, 2021- March 5, 2021 Average Rating: 5.9
Rank: 1 Host: Ken Jennings Dates: Jan. 4, 2021 - Feb. 19, 2021 Average Rating: 6