‘Jeopardy!': How Have Ratings Been in Alex Trebek’s Final Season?

November 8, 2020

It’s the No. 2-rated syndicated game show behind “Family Feud”

“Jeopardy!” has been the third highest-rated syndicated television series in what will be known as Alex Trebek’s final season. The Sony series, which airs on ABC stations, is currently the second highest-rated syndicated game show on TV.

With a 4.9 Live + Same Day national Nielsen rating through the session ending Oct. 25, 2020, “Jeopardy!” sits behind just “Judge Judy” (a 5.5) and “Family Feud” (5.3). That means “Jeopardy!” is ahead of rival “Wheel for Fortune” for the current season.

