‘Jeopardy’ Ratings Spike 22% in Week Following Alex Trebek’s Death

“Jeopardy” ratings were up 22% in the week following the death of Alex Trebek.

According to Nielsen, “Jeopardy” posted a 6.0 rating for the week ended Nov. 15, moving past “Judge Judy,” which drew a 5.9 rating. It was the first time “Jeopardy” led the syndicated ratings race since June.

“Jeopardy!” is set to return to production next week with former champion and current consulting producer Ken Jennings serving as the first in a series of “interim guest hosts,” the Sony TV game show said on Monday. The first week of guest-hosted episodes will air the week of Jan. 11, 2021.

Trebek passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8 following a public battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean, and children Matthew, Emily, and Nicky. “Jeopardy!” will air 10 of Trebek’s best episodes over the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, 2020, the media release said. Trebek’s final “Jeopardy!” episode was originally supposed to air on Christmas Day, but now, “due to anticipated preemptions” around the holidays, his final week of episodes will air the week of Jan. 4, 2021 “in order to give his millions of fans a chance to see his final appearances.”

Trebek revealed in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but vowed to battle the disease. The news of his diagnosis came just months after Trebek renewed his contract with Sony Pictures Television to stay on as host of “Jeopardy!” through 2022. After undergoing treatment, Trebek announced in May that he was in “near remission.”