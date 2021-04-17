Fox Sports play-by-play commentator Joe Buck will take a turn as guest host of “Jeopardy!” this summer, and fans of the long-running game show are most definitely not thrilled.

While many are asking “Who is Joe Buck?,” others are panning the idea or clamoring for Levar Burton to get the coveted job. But it was AnthonyCFA who summed up a whole lot of people’s feelings in a single word: “Ugggggh!!”

Buck joins the ranks of celebs who have taken on the role of “Jeopardy!” guest host following Alex Trebek’s passing. The episodes featuring Buck will air this summer, TMZ reports.

Reps for Sony Pictures Television, which produces “Jeopardy!,” didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Buck has been the voice of the World Series for FOX since the 1996 World Series, which the Yankees won and has also called multiple NFL Super Bowls on Fox since 2002. The “Jeopardy!” gig would not interfere with his duties as the voice of the MLB and the NFL on Fox.

He will be the sixth famous face to serve as “Jeopardy!” guest host in the post-Trebek era, joining a lineup that has included CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Oz Mehmet, Katie Couric and Ken Jennings. A huge fan group is pushing hard for LeVar Burton to take the reins permanently, even starting a petition to drive the point home to Sony suits. But reaction to the possibility of Buck as a permanent host of “Jeopardy!” was pretty mixed. Or, to be more specific, not so great.

“Just when things seemed to be at their darkest, it was announced today that America’s most punchable face, Joe Buck would be hosting Jeopardy this summer with a chance to become the permanent host,” wrote TheSportsMemery.com. And that’s just the tip of the freezing cold iceberg. Here’s a look at a few outspoken others:

So, fans are clamoring for @LeVarBurton to succeed Alex Trebek. They're literally saying, I'd watch @Jeopardy every night if he's the host.

And Burton told me in an interview that the job would make him "exceedingly glad."

Nothing against Joe Buck, but… am I missing something? https://t.co/VcndmXMSSW — Joshua Johnson (@NBCJoshua) April 17, 2021

Can we not make Joe Buck the next permanent host of Jeopardy, he can barely make football interesting, let alone a gameshow. — GamemasterDael (@DaelGamemaster) April 17, 2021

Joe Buck being asked to guest host @Jeopardy instead of @LeVarBurton is like having John Walker as Captain America instead of Sam Wilson. — Natalie Ford (@Fordgirls) April 17, 2021

Even Joe Buck's wife doesn't want to watch Joe Buck host Jeopardy. — Marshall Jordan ⚾ (@Firestorm227) April 17, 2021

@Jeopardy are you deaf to your audience? @levarburton is the choice of the viewers. https://t.co/GCLIMpF4ca — Hidden Treasure 1-20-2021 our new beginning (@HiddenT1221) April 17, 2021

Is it really gonna need to take Alex Trebek's ghost to come and haunt TF out of the Jeopardy producers to have them give LeVar Burton a chance?? Joe Buck? C'mon 🙄 — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) April 17, 2021