‘Jeopardy!’ to Air Reruns Next Month, Starting With 2 Weeks of Classic Ken Jennings Episodes

“Jeopardy!” is bringing back reruns of Ken Jennings’ 74-game winning streak from 2004.

From May 4 to 15, reruns of select ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes will air in syndication in place of regularly scheduled episodes, which stopped production in March.

The two-week-long event will start with a re-airing of Jennings’ first game ever, which originally aired June 2, 2004. Then, all eight games of the “Greatest of All Time” tournament will air. The tournament took place in January 2020, and resulted in Jennings’ besting fellow “Jeopardy!” legends James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter. He took home $1 million in prize money and the ultimate title of “The Greatest of All Time.”

To bookend it all, Jennings’ final 2004 match will air on May 15, letting viewers relive his Nov. 30, 2004 defeat by a California realtor, ending his 74-game streak.

Jennings, an Edmunds, Washington native, added the “GOAT” title to his record for most consecutive games won on the trivia show in regular season play, which he earned in 2004 by winning 74 matches in a row.

“Jeopardy!” has been airing since 1964 and has been hosted by Alex Trebek since 1984. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International.