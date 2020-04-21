‘Jeopardy!’ to Air Reruns Next Month, Starting With 2 Weeks of Classic Ken Jennings Episodes
Plus, a chance to rewatch the ‘Greatest of All Time’ tournament
Margeaux Sippell | April 21, 2020 @ 3:30 PM
Last Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 3:50 PM
ABC
“Jeopardy!” is bringing back reruns of Ken Jennings’ 74-game winning streak from 2004.
From May 4 to 15, reruns of select ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes will air in syndication in place of regularly scheduled episodes, which stopped production in March.
The two-week-long event will start with a re-airing of Jennings’ first game ever, which originally aired June 2, 2004. Then, all eight games of the “Greatest of All Time” tournament will air. The tournament took place in January 2020, and resulted in Jennings’ besting fellow “Jeopardy!” legends James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter. He took home $1 million in prize money and the ultimate title of “The Greatest of All Time.”
To bookend it all, Jennings’ final 2004 match will air on May 15, letting viewers relive his Nov. 30, 2004 defeat by a California realtor, ending his 74-game streak.
Jennings, an Edmunds, Washington native, added the “GOAT” title to his record for most consecutive games won on the trivia show in regular season play, which he earned in 2004 by winning 74 matches in a row.
“Jeopardy!” has been airing since 1964 and has been hosted by Alex Trebek since 1984. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International.
16 Stars Who've Posted Nude Selfies, From Chrissy Teigen to Ansel Elgort (Photos)
We're marking #NationalSelfieDay by looking at the biggest exhibitionists: From Miley Cyrus to Geraldo Rivera, here are stars who have mastered the art of nude selfies.
Chrissy Teigen
The model wished her friend Marisa Matins a happy birthday on Instagram -- by posing completely nude behind her husband, John Legend.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MARISAMXO,” Teigen captioned the picture.
Instagram
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus is the queen of nude selfies, and the singer will often spark controversy with her raunchy and revealing Instagram posts and outfits. Months ago, she stripped down for the camera, with fans commenting that the image was pornographic.
Instagram
Nicki Minaj
With plenty of risque nude selfies to choose from, Minaj let her hair down for this one.
Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian broke the internet when she posted a nude in March 2016 with the caption, "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL." The picture spawned backlash from some, and support from others.
Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski
Ratajkowski sure flaunts herself on Instagram, and also posted a nude in support of Kim Kardashian's steamy photo with the reality star herself.
Instagram
Chelsea Handler
Handler set the internet on fire when she posted a topless picture of herself on a horse in protest of Instagram's no-nipple policy. Her photo was removed, but she kept uploading it. In February 2015, she also uploaded this picture to Twitter with the caption, "Thanks for having me Twitter."
[Note: we censored the image]
Twitter
Geraldo Rivera
In 2013, Rivera posted a bathroom mirror selfie with the caption, "70 is the new 50." He later removed it, blaming the incident on tequila.
Twitter
Justin Bieber
The "Sorry" singer sure likes to bare his butt on Instagram, once on a tropical vacation in 2015, and another during a camping trip.
Instagram
The Game
The rapper made headlines in 2015 after Justin Bieber's butt pic with a snapshot in his briefs.
Instagram
John Legend
In response to the outrage over Bieber's butt pic, Chrissy Teigen posted a picture of her husband's backside to Instagram.
Instagram
Tara Reid
The "American Pie" star likes to post pictures of herself in a bikini, but during a New Year's vacation in Mexico, Reid posted a picture on Instagram in which she appeared to be completely naked.
Instagram
Christina Aguilera
The "Genie in a Bottle" singer wanted to get "personal" with her fans, and posted a mirror selfie of herself wearing nothing but a leopard print hat and pink undies.
Instagram
Demi Lovato
The singer stripped down for her Instagram in 2016, captioning the image, "What's wrong with being confident? #vanityfair #CONFIDENT"
Instagram
Tyson Beckford
The model posted several racy pictures on his Snapchat, and this one was posted to his Instagram as well.
Instagram
Liam Payne
In July 2019, former 1Direction singer Liam Payne had no trouble showing off his well-toned bod in a retweeted image shown side by side with a shot of a naked Kate Moss in a similar director's chair
Ansel Elgort
In April 2020, the "Baby Driver" star posted a nude shot of himself in an outdoor shower (with his hand barely covering his privates) to raise money for Brooklyn hospitals in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Curiously, the photo was taken by his father, acclaimed photographer Arthur Elgort.
1 of 17
TheWrap takes a look at Hollywood’s biggest social exhibitionists
We're marking #NationalSelfieDay by looking at the biggest exhibitionists: From Miley Cyrus to Geraldo Rivera, here are stars who have mastered the art of nude selfies.