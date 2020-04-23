Game shows may be in jeopardy of running out of new episodes as a result of the production shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The syndicated hit “Jeopardy!,” which typically wraps production on its full season of shows in April, has already begun to make adjustments to stretch its depleting batch of in-the-can episodes. New episodes will run through next Friday before a two-week period of reruns centered around “Greatest of All Time” tournament winner Ken Jennings.

According to an individual with knowledge of the show, “Jeopardy!” still has some additional new episodes to air after the Jennings recap ends on May 15, including this year’s two-week “Teachers Tournament.” The insider did not specify just how many new episodes remain.

The situation is less clear with “Wheel of Fortune,” which is often paired with “Jeopardy!” in local markets and stopped taping in front of a live studio audience in early March before halting production altogether. “Wheel of Fortune” studio Sony did not return repeated requests for comment on the status of the current season, or how many episodes were completed before production stopped.

CBS’ “The Price Is Right” completed “most” of its current season of new shows before production shut down in March, an individual with knowledge of the show told TheWrap. Last year, the Drew Carey-hosted mainstay aired the last of its 190 new episodes on July 4, 2019. The insider added that no decisions have been about how to handle the episodes that didn’t get finished.

However, CBS’ Wayne Brady-led reboot of “Let’s Make a Deal” wrapped up its full slate of shows for this season, the insider said.

Daytime soap operas have also been scrambling to put contingency plans in place for when they run out of new content to roll. CBS soaps “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” ran out of new episodes on Thursday, and will begin airing thematic weeks of classic storylines and episodes beginning on Monday, April 27.

ABC’s “General Hospital” this month began airing repeat or “classic” episodes on Fridays, a move intended to slow down the speeding train when they run out of original episodes as early as this month. “GH” also started interweaving flashbacks into new episodes to stretch out its stockpile of already-shot material, while also giving lapsed viewers a chance to catch up on current storylines.

As of now, L.A.’s stay-at-home order has been extended through May 15.