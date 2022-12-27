Jeremiah Green, Drummer of Modest Mouse, Diagnosed with Stage Four Cancer

Jeremiah Green, one of the founding members of the rock band Modest Mouse, has been diagnosed with stage four cancer, according to the musician’s mother.

“Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer,” wrote Green’s mother in a Facebook post on Christmas Day. In her post, she also shared several photos of the drummer. “He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” The post now has more than 100 comments.

The news of his diagnosis comes just a day after rock radio DJ, Marco Collins, announced Green wouldn’t be performing in the band’s tour in order to receive chemotherapy treatments.

“Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer,” Collins wrote in a Facebook post on Christmas, adding Green is expected to do well with treatment.

“Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!),” Collins continued.

Green just took the stage with his band earlier this month at Los Angeles’ live music venue The Wiltern. Green is one of the founding members of the indie rock band, which was established in 1992 in Issaquah, Wash. Some of the group’s most popular records includes “Float On,” “Ocean Breathes Salty” and “3rd Planet.”