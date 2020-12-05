Jeremih Out of Hospital After Receiving COVID-19 Treatment

Jeremih was released from the hospital on Friday after receiving treatment for COVID-19, according to ABC7 Chicago.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful,” Jeremih said in a statement to ABC7 Chicago. “I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”

The Chicago R&B artist also extended a “special thanks” to Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy “for their love and support.”

“I’m getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons. I would also like to thank all my fans, and people all over the world who have prayed for me,” Jeremih’s statement said.

The 33-year-old “Don’t Tell ‘Em” singer had been in the ICU and on a ventilator last month due to COVID-19. He was transferred out of the ICU two weeks ago but remained in the hospital to continue his recovery.

At the time, the artist’s family warned others to take the pandemic seriously.

“His family would like to remind the world that COVID-19 is real and not to be taken lightly,” the family said in a statement to CNN. “It’s important for people infected to quarantine and let their families and friends know ASAP. There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.”