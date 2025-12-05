Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan on Suspicion of Drug Smuggling

Jeremy O. Harris, the Tony-nominated “Slave Play” playwright, “Euphoria” co-producer and “Emily in Paris” actor has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of smuggling drugs. He has been in custody since customs officers at Naha Airport found ecstasy in his luggage on Nov. 16, according to local officials.

Japanese authorities took Harris into custody after allegedly finding ecstasy (MDMA) in his bag as he attempted to enter Okinawa at Naha Airport, flying in from Taiwan. Harris reportedly had 780 milligrams of ecstasy in his carry-on bag and was just on Thursday referred to local prosecutors for violating the Customs Act. It remains unknown if charges have been filed, but he reportedly faces up to seven years in prison if found guilty of violating Japan’s strict drug regulations.

Representation for Harris did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Harris rose to fame into 2018 with his play “Slave Play,” a three-act play centered on themes related to race, sex and power dynamics. The play earned a record 12 Tony nominations, the most for any play in Broadway history.

Harris has also been an advocate for up-and-coming playwrights and diversity and inclusion. Back in October 2021, Harris canceled the entry of “Slave Play” in the lineup of the Mark Taper Forum over its lack of female playwrights.

“As a playwright who holds dear the principles of both inclusion it was a shock to realize that this season was programmed with only one woman across all theaters,” Harris wrote in an email to L.A.’s Center Theater Group and posted to X. “Hopefully in its place some young playwrights I love might be able to join the fold like: Celine Song, Tori Sampson, Aleshea Harris, Claire Keichel Antoinette Nwandu, Ming Pfeiffer, Whitney White, Clare Barron, Majkin Holmquist, Genne Murphy, Aziza Barnes and so many more.”

In addition, Harris co-wrote the indie drama “Zola,” and has appeared in several TV shows, including “Emily in Paris,” “Gossip Girl” and more.