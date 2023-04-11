Jeremy Renner Makes First Public Appearance Since His Accident at ‘Rennervations’ Red Carpet (Video)

Following television interviews with Diane Sawyer and Jimmy Kimmel, Jeremy Renner made his first public appearance since his accident Jan. 1, at the red carpet premiere Tuesday of his Disney+ series “Rennervations.” Watch a clip of that above, taken by TheWrap.

And see another below:

Jeremy Renner, Dana Walden and Bob Iger on the carpet for the premiere of the new @DisneyPlus series #Rennervations. pic.twitter.com/2Cxb2HFBgN — TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 12, 2023

Renner was gravely injured on New Year’s day when his snow plow overturned and crushed him, breaking at least 31 bones and dealing severe injuries that hospitalized him for weeks.

“Never leaving anything that I love to do, I’ll always be busy doing things I love to do,” Renner told the Hollywood Reporter at the red carpet event. “I’ll be a little bit more focused on the things that really have value and matter to me, and a lot of times people and fans really like that, and I’ve got to appreciate my amazing fans because they end up loving the things that I do, even with this as well.”

On Monday, Renner appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where among other things, he noted that during his recovery, he realized how serious his injuries really were thanks to visits from some of his famous friends. “They’re terrible actors, they couldn’t hide the fact that I looked awful,” he joked.