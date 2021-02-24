Jeremy Renner will lead “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming drama “Mayor of Kingstown.” The series will launch on streaming service Paramount+ after previously being ordered at Paramount Network, ViacomCBS said Wednesday during its streaming-centric presentation to investors.

Additionally, Antoine Fuqua has joined the series — which is one of multiple projects that Sheridan is working on as part of his multiyear pact with ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group — as an executive producer.

“Mayor of Kingstown” follows the McLusky family — power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

“I am excited to dig into the complex and rough-around-the-edges character of Mike McLusky (the Mayor of Kingstown),” Renner said in a statement. “In a world otherwise forgotten in society, Mike serves as a flawed system of checks and balances. Taylor has brought to life a layered and poignant universe that is not only incredibly intriguing but also more relevant than ever.”

Fuqua added: “When Taylor told me about ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ I immediately wanted to be a part of it. The series offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system where sociopolitical issues run rampant. Prisons are a forgotten world to most of the population and yet represent a microcosm of society as a whole.”

The drama will be executive produced by Sheridan, co-creator Hugh Dillon, Renner, Fuqua, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.

“Mayor of Kingstown” hails from MTV Entertainment Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios.

The announcement of Renner joining the series was one of many made during ViacomCBS’ streaming presentation Wednesday, which served as a preview for the March 4 launch of Paramount+, a rebranded and expanded CBS All Access. Check back with TheWrap throughout the day for more news from the event.