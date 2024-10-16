Jerry Seinfeld Regrets Saying ‘Extreme Left’ and ‘PC Crap’ Is Killing Comedy: ‘I’m Taking That Back Now’

Jerry Seinfeld is walking back saying the “extreme left” and “PC crap” were killing comedy.

Seinfeld was making headlines all over during the press tour for his Netflix comedy “Unfrosted,” but few gained him the attention that his comments on political correctness being the death of comedy. Now he’s saying “there are two things that I have to say I regret saying and that I have to take back” on Tom Papa’s “Breaking Bread” podcast.

“I said that the ‘extreme left’ has suppressed the art of comedy. I did say that. That’s not true,” Seinfeld said. “It’s not true. If you’re a champion skier, you can put the gates anywhere you want on the mountain and you’re going to make the gate. That’s comedy. Whatever the culture is, we make the gate. You don’t make the gate, you’re out of the game. The game is where is the gate and how do I make the gate to get down the hill.”

He continued, ““Does culture change and are their things that I use to say that [I can’t because] people are always moving [the gate]? Yes, but that’s the biggest and easiest target. You can’t say certain words about groups. So what? The accuracy of your observation has to be 100 times finer than that just to be a comedian…So I don’t think, as I said, the ‘extreme left’ has done anything to inhibit the art of comedy. I’m taking that back now officially.”

Seinfeld’s original comments came from his lamentations back in April on the New Yorker’s Radio Hour. He claimed that there was supposedly a lack of comedies on TV.

“It used to be, you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go, ‘Oh, ‘Cheers’ is on. Oh, ‘MASH’ is on. Oh, ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ is on. ‘All in the Family’ is on,’” Seinfeld said. “You just expected, ‘There’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight.’ Well, guess what — where is it?”

He concluded, ““This is the result of the extreme left and PC crap and people worrying so much about offending other people.”

Seinfeld actually said he didn’t say the other thing he regrets saying “but people think I did so it’s just the same” was a comment that he wouldn’t perform at colleges because students were too PC now.

“First of all, I never said it, but if you think I said it, it’s not true,” he said “I play colleges all the time. I have no problem with kids, performing for them. I was just at the University of Indiana. I do colleges all the time.”

Watch the full episode below: