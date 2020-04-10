Jerry Seinfeld Sets Second Netflix Stand-Up Special ’23 Hours to Kill’

Premiere set for May 5

| April 10, 2020 @ 8:31 AM Last Updated: April 10, 2020 @ 9:46 AM
Jerry Seinfeld

Getty

Jerry Seinfeld has set a new stand-up comedy special at Netflix.

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” premieres May 5. The hourlong special was taped at the Beacon Theater in New York City.

This is his second stand-up special with Netflix, having been proceeded by “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” which came out in 2017. He signed a production deal with Netflix that same year that guaranteed two comedy specials.

The comedian also has his popular interview series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” on the streamer, during which he casually chats with some of the world’s greatest comedians behind the wheel and over breakfast. It debuted on Sony Crackle in 2012 before it later moved to Netflix, where it has now reached a total of 11 seasons.

The “23 Hours to Kill” special will showcase Seinfeld’s “sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace,” according to Netflix.

Seinfeld has been doing stand-up comedy since the late 1970s. His sitcom “Seinfeld,” which he created and wrote with Larry David of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” will be available to stream on Netflix in 2021.

