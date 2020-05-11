Watch Jerry Stiller Make Julia Louis-Dreyfus Break, Jason Alexander ROTFL in ‘Seinfeld’ Blooper (Video)

Everyone on the “Seinfeld” set wanted a piece of Jerry Stiller’s comedic greatness, and they got it. When the iconic NBC sitcom’s nine seasons were released together in a DVD box set, fans got access to one of the most beloved TV bloopers of all time.

In the 80-second clip, Stiller’s Frank Costanza spars with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Elaine Benes. Or rather, they would spar, if Louis-Dreyfus and Stiller’s on-screen son Jason Alexander (playing George Costanza) could keep it together through the lines “What the hell does that mean?” and “You sayin’, you want a piece of me?”

Stiller, the father of Ben Stiller and member of legendary husband-and-wife comedy duo Stiller & Meara, has passed away at age 92.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben Stiller tweeted on Monday. “He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

In addition to “Seinfeld,” which he joined as a series regular in Season 5, Jerry Stiller is perhaps best known — this century, at least — for his role on CBS sitcom “The King of Queens.”

Jerry Stiller got his start on the comedy circuit in the 1950s after meeting Anne Meara. The mismatched pair — he a short, stocky Jewish guy from Brooklyn, she a tall, slender Irish Catholic from Long Island — developed an instant onstage rapport that led to dozens of appearances on the “The Ed Sullivan Show” and radio and TV commercials for products like Blue Nun wine and Amalgamated Bank.

Stiller continued working in film and on stage, appearing in Broadway productions such as Terrence McNally’s 1975 comedy “The Ritz” in 1975 and David Rabe’s 1984 dark drama “Hurlyburly.”

Meara passed away in 2015.

Jerry Stiller also appeared with his son, Ben Stiller, in a series of movies, including the Oscar-nominated 1987 short film “Shoeshine” as well as “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Zoolander” and “Zoolander 2.”