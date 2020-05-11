Jerry Stiller Remembered by Jason Alexander, Leah Remini, Wayne Knight and More: ‘What a Giant’

“Seinfeld” star died Monday

| May 11, 2020 @ 8:36 AM Last Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Jerry Stiller

Getty

Jason Alexander, Leah Remini, Wayne Knight, and more stars are sharing their memories of late “Seinfeld” and “King of Queens” actor and comedian Jerry Stiller — and giving their condolences to his son, fellow actor Ben Stiller.

The “Night at the Museum” star announced his father’s death in a tweet Monday.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” he wrote of his father, who famously played Frank Costanza on “Seinfeld.”

Also Read: Watch Jerry Stiller Make Julia Louis-Dreyfus Break, Jason Alexander ROTFL in 'Seinfeld' Blooper (Video)

Fellow “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander, who played his on-screen son, George Constanza, wrote a sweet message on Twitter.

“Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you,” Alexander wrote.

Wayne Knight, who played Newman on “Seinfeld,” also paid tribute to Stiller.

“I remember watching Stiller & Meara as a kid on Ed Sullivan, loving them. Then to work with Jerry, a kind, brilliant comedian who had no idea how great he was. What an honor! He was a giant!”

Also Read: Jason Alexander Says He Was Offered Money to Leak 'Seinfeld' Ending (Video)

Leah Remini, who starred alongside Stiller in “King of Queens,” wrote a heartfelt message about Stiller on Instagram.

“I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather,” she wrote. “I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together. I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family…You will be so very missed Jerry.”

“Pineapple Express” star Seth Rogen replied to Ben Stiller’s tweet with the kind words, “So sorry. He made me laugh till I cried on many many occasions.”

“Hamilton” star Lin Manuel-Miranda also replied to Stiller’s tweet.

“Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you.”

“After Life” star and stand-up comedian Ricky Gervais, “Brockmire” star Hank Azaria, “Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes, “Matilda” star Mara Wilson, “While You Were Sleeping” star Peter Gallagher, comedian Mike Birbiglia, “Two and a Half Men” star Jon Cryer, and more celebrities also replied to Stiller’s tweet with their condolences.

Read theirs and more tweets remembering Jerry Stiller below.

50 Actresses Over 50 Who Still Rule Hollywood (Photos)

  • 50 Actresses Over 50 Getty Images
  • Nicole Kidman Gold Meets Golden
  • GettyImages 500221450 Getty Images
  • 20th Annual Nantucket Film Festival Day 5 Getty Images
  • halle-berry-not-pregnant-1-1496693469 Getty Images
  • <> at Apple Store Soho on August 6, 2015 in New York City. Getty Images
  • GettyImages 507668664 Getty Images
  • GettyImages 530733412 Getty Images
  • 2015 New York City Ballet Fall Gala Getty Images
  • GettyImages 507622658 Getty Images
  • Celebrities Campaign for Hillary Clinton in SC Getty Images
  • GettyImages 513022492 Getty Images
  • Courteney Cox Getty Images
  • Spectre Madrid Photocall Getty Images
  • Red 2 European Premiere Red Carpet Arrivals Getty Images
  • GettyImages 494392718 Getty Images
  • Genius Press Conference 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Getty Images
  • GettyImages 499356126 Getty Images
  • Comic Con International 2015 TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites Getty Images
  • Lisa Kudrow Getty Images
  • Helen Hunt Getty Images
  • UNICEF Hope Gala Getty Images
  • GettyImages 495412554 Getty Images
  • Money Monster Australian Premiere Arrivals Getty Images
  • GettyImages 512565668 Getty Images
  • 2016 Time 100 Gala Times Most Influential People In The World Lobby Arrivals Getty Images
  • GettyImages 520338030 Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • lorraine toussaint Getty Images
  • Alone in Berlin Press Conference 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Getty Images
  • GettyImages 494934636 Getty Images
  • Angela Bassett Getty Images
  • Malavita The Family Germany Premiere Getty Images
  • amfARs Inspiration Gala Los Angeles Red Carpet Getty Images
  • Peoples Choice Awards 2016 Backstage And Audience Getty Images
  • An Alternative View Of The Batman V Superman Dawn Of Justice New York Premiere Getty Images
  • Environmental Media Association Hosts Its 25th Annual EMA Awards Presented By Toyota And Lexus Getty Images
  • 2015 Toronto International Film Festival Room Press Conference Getty Images
  • Kering Talks Women In Motion At The 69th Cannes Film Festival Getty Images
  • BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party Arrivals Getty Images
  • Oprah Winfrey Getty Images
  • Grudge Match Screening Benefiting The Tribeca Film Insititute Getty Images
  • GettyImages 469650178 Getty Images
  • GettyImages 507059500 Getty Images
  • GettyImages 509516476 Getty Images
  • 53rd New York Film Festival Ingrid Bergman In Her Own Words Getty Images
  • Jessica Lange Getty Images
  • 2015 Critics Choice TV Awards Tumblr Fan Art Red Carpet Getty Images
  • Glenn Close Getty Images
  • attends the 43rd Chaplin Award Gala on April 25 2016 in New York City Getty Images
  • Getty Images
1 of 51

Nicole Kidman joins Robin Wright, Viola Davis, and Laura Linney among the stars making waves on screen

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE