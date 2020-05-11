Jason Alexander, Leah Remini, Wayne Knight, and more stars are sharing their memories of late “Seinfeld” and “King of Queens” actor and comedian Jerry Stiller — and giving their condolences to his son, fellow actor Ben Stiller.
“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” he wrote of his father, who famously played Frank Costanza on “Seinfeld.”
Fellow “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander, who played his on-screen son, George Constanza, wrote a sweet message on Twitter.
“Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you,” Alexander wrote.
Wayne Knight, who played Newman on “Seinfeld,” also paid tribute to Stiller.
“I remember watching Stiller & Meara as a kid on Ed Sullivan, loving them. Then to work with Jerry, a kind, brilliant comedian who had no idea how great he was. What an honor! He was a giant!”
“I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather,” she wrote. “I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together. I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family…You will be so very missed Jerry.”
“Pineapple Express” star Seth Rogen replied to Ben Stiller’s tweet with the kind words, “So sorry. He made me laugh till I cried on many many occasions.”
“Hamilton” star Lin Manuel-Miranda also replied to Stiller’s tweet.
“Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you.”
“After Life” star and stand-up comedian Ricky Gervais, “Brockmire” star Hank Azaria, “Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes, “Matilda” star Mara Wilson, “While You Were Sleeping” star Peter Gallagher, comedian Mike Birbiglia, “Two and a Half Men” star Jon Cryer, and more celebrities also replied to Stiller’s tweet with their condolences.
Read theirs and more tweets remembering Jerry Stiller below.
We send you all love and our condolences, Ben. Every B'way show I every did your folks would come back to say hello and it didn't matter if the show was a hit or a flop..the light and love they brought was always the highlight of the day. Thanks for sharing them with us. Godspeed
Jerry Stiller–a true gentleman–one of the sweetest men you'd ever know. Our paths crossed many times in NYC when I did the Late Night show. Our deepest condolences to Ben and the extended Stiller family.
If ya grew up when I did in the Baby Boomer era his stand act with wife Ann Meara was off the charts funny. Ed Sullivan loved them and seeing them was always memorable. RIP Jerry Stiller.????Thanks for the laughter ????we needed it.
