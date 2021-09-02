‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Gets Season 5 Renewal From MTV – and Snooki Back Full-Time (Exclusive)

MTV has renewed “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” for Season 5, TheWrap has learned exclusively, and Snooki will return as a full-time cast member.

Celebrate with the gang by watching our exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s Season 4 finale episode, in which Angelina Pivarnick blasts her husband Chris in the face with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s gender-reveal cannon. It’s a boy! (Both the upcoming baby, and the person getting popped in the face point-blank with blue smoke.)

Watch that video above.

Tonight, part-time vacationer Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is left to clean up the mess made by Dren (Snooki’s drunk alter-ego) as the gang’s trip comes to an end, according to MTV’s logline. Polizzi missed the first part of Season 4, but made it in time to Dren-up Part 2.

Meanwhile, Mike has the hairbrained idea to plan a second gender reveal — even though everyone already knows he’s having a boy. He has the even hairbrained-er idea to reveal this previously-known gender by running through a wall. It’s a callback to the old days.

And then Angelina pops her dude in the eyes with confetti and powder. We should point out here that MTV put quotation marks around the word “accidentally” in that part of the episodic description, so either it was a prank or she attempted to assassinate her husband.

Or, we suppose, there’s a third option: Perhaps the writer of the logline just doesn’t entirely understand how to properly use quotation marks. While on some level that might be disappointing, it also would mean the moment was genuine, which adds some incentive to tune in — so we don’t think MTV will mind us making that joke too much.

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Frank Miccolis for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as executive producer for MTV.

The series is (still) a winner for MTV: “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is No. 1 in its time slot among viewers 18-34, and is on pace to finish up 9% in Live + 3 Day ratings this season vs. last, according to Nielsen.