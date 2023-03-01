Vice Global President Jesse Angelo Exits to Form Own Company

Global President of News & Entertainment at Vice Media Jesse Angelo has announced his departure to launch his own company, Checker Media.

“As VICE Media Group moves into the next phase of its evolution, I have also decided to move on to my next phase,” Angelo wrote in an email to staff. “Having been a journalist and media operator at large companies for my whole career, it’s time for me to strike out on my own, hang out a shingle, and start my own company.”

Checker Media aims to create and invest in news, documentary and non-fiction projects and products.

“Checker will develop and fund original Intellectual Property, as well as consult with companies and brands that have factual story-telling in their DNA,” Angelo’s release says.

Angelo is the latest top executive to leave the media company, following former CEO Nancy Dubuc. He took his role at the company in 2019.

“After 30 years as a media operator and journalist, I now want to focus on the stories I’m most passionate about, as well as help companies and products that are innovating and doing great work,” he said in the release. “Over my career, I’ve seen so many promising editorial projects and so many promising start-ups come across my desk – now I can focus on cultivating and helping them. I’ve had the good fortune to work with amazing teams and leaders over my career, none more creative and courageous than Vice staff and leaders.”

Dubuc announced her exit Friday morning in a memo to staff. Co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala were appointed to replace her Monday morning.

Dixon and Lokhandwala shared a statement on Angelo’s departure as well.

“Jesse Angelo has been a strong partner for us and led these businesses for the last four years, helping maintain the high bar for the premium content that we produce, which is at its core ground-breaking, pushes culture forward and earns the trust of young audiences around the world,” they wrote. “Jesse has decided that given the strong leadership teams of those businesses, that this is the right moment for him to step down and pursue a venture he’s been contemplating for some time.”

“While we know he will continue to be a part of the VICE family rooting for us to win, we will also be rooting for him and wish him the best of luck in his new venture,” they added.