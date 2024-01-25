Jesse Jane, Adult Film Star Who Appeared in ‘Entourage,’ Dies at 43

Adult film star Jesse Jane, who has appeared in HBO’s “Entourage” and Oxygen’s “The Bad Girls Club,” was found dead in a home in Oklahoma after an apparent drug overdose, per local police. Jane was 43.

After reportedly responding to a welfare check Jane, whose real name is Cindy Taylor, law enforcement found Jane and her boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller dead in a home in Moore, Oklahoma. Per reports, the welfare check was submitted at around 11 a.m. by Hasenmueller’s employer who was struggling to get into contact him for a few days.

No official determination of their deaths has been confirmed, though it was believed both died of a drug overdose.

Jane was born on July 16, 1989, in Fort Worth, Texas. In 2010, she became the Australian Penthouse Pet of the month for November 2010 and signed under an exclusive contact as a performer with Digital Playground from 2002 to 2014. During that time she acted in films “No Limits,” “Beat the Devil” and “Loaded.” The acclaim she received from the projects helped her launch her own line of sex toys.

Jane continued working in the adult film industry but pivoted into hosting when she became the host of Playboy TV’s “Naughty Amateur Home Videos.” She added writer to her resume when she started with “Chéri” as a sex columnist in 2007.

Aside from her work as an adult film actress, she’s also made appearances in “Starsky & Hutch” (2004) “Entourage ” and the reality series “The Bad Girls Club.”

Jane is survived by her son.