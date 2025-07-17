Jesse Watters Ridicules Barack Obama for Not Being a ‘Real’ Man After Joining Michelle’s Podcast: ‘Boring Guy’ | Video

Jesse Watters ridiculed Barack Obama on Thursday for appearing on Michelle’s “IMO” podcast.

“The Five” host had more than a few things to say about the Obamas appearing together on a podcast, particularly saying that unlike the former president a “real” man would never appear on his wife’s program. He also said the the episode made Obama come off as “boring.”

“This is why he puts himself on his wife’s podcast – which real men don’t do,” Watters said on the Fox News program. “He ships all these jobs to China and then wonders why men are looking around like ‘what are we supposed to do now.’ So they’re angry, they voted Trump, and then the next thing you know they say we’re waging war on women, and men are toxic and the patriarchy’s holding everybody down. So the men just leave the party.”

He continued later: “He’s a boring guy, and the same thing that’s happening with the rest of the Democratic party. Without all the lights, camera, action and the teleprompters, you sit a guy down with his ‘wife’ and it’s just a boring, nerdy conversation that no one can relate to.”

Watters: This is why he puts himself on his wife's podcast — which real men don't do pic.twitter.com/AE6hiSR2gu — Acyn (@Acyn) July 17, 2025

Watters threw “wife” in quotes when referring to Michelle Obama likely because the former president and first lady have been deep in the divorce rumor mill for weeks now. It is something the couple touched on right as the latest “IMO” episode began.

“She took me back,” Barack Obama joked as he entered the studio and co-host Craig Robinson asked if they still liked each other. “It was touch and go for a while.”

Watters: You sit a guy down with his “wife” pic.twitter.com/NBfDIYPHyV — Acyn (@Acyn) July 17, 2025

Michelle Obama added that a lot of people seem to think their relationship is only good if they’re seen together and when they are doing their own thing “folks think we’re divorced.”

“There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I have thought about quitting on my man,” she said. “And we’ve had some really hard times. We’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures. I’ve become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

Barack and Michelle Obama have been married since 1992.

You can watch “The Five” segments in the video above. You and listen the full “IMO” podcast episode here.